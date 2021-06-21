American National Insurance Co. Sells 400 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 14,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,437. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.