American National Insurance Co. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.5% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

