American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. The company has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.