American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.60. 84,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

