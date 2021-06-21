American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after buying an additional 69,829 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,466. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

