American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM traded up $8.48 on Monday, hitting $519.00. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,195. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

