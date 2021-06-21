American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $31.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,433.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.