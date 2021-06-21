Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.