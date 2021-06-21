Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,770. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

