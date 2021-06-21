Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $79.20.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

