Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $355.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.08 million. Seagen posted sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.31 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.75.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

