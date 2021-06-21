Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.17. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,856. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

