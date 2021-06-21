Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.78 EPS

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.