Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.87. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

