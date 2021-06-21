Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce $39.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $195.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.10.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

