Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC opened at $75.02 on Friday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.