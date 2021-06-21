Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Novan reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NOVN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Novan has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

