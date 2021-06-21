Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

