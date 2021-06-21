Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report sales of $187.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SRI stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 182,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,981. The firm has a market cap of $808.91 million, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

