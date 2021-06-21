Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $72.00

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

