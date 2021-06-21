Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at 33.92

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 33.92.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 26.14 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.