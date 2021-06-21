Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $30.65

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 696.57 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

