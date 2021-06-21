Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $89.64

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

