Analyzing QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare QuantumScape to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -69.13 QuantumScape Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 0.82

QuantumScape’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuantumScape and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 479 696 11 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 82.49%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 10.08%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

QuantumScape competitors beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.