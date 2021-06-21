Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Argus

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,929 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

