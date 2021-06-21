Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £152.99 million and a PE ratio of 33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,843.80. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 709.98 ($9.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Anpario alerts:

In other Anpario news, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Also, insider Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £194,400 ($253,984.84). Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,450 shares of company stock worth $107,774,500.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.