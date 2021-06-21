Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $369.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.28.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

