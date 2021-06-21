APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.65 on Monday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 37.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.