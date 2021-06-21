Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.