Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $193,629.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00123631 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00163104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.20 or 0.99684993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

