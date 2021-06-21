Arianee Market Capitalization Achieves $20.37 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Arianee has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $4,229.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00162295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.18 or 0.98804878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

