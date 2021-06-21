Arqma (ARQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $292,704.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $602,841.90 and $292,704.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 103% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,630.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.53 or 0.05980086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01483935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00407316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00672955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.54 or 0.00412702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007896 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

