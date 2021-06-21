Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

