Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.