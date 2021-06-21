Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Astec anticipates steel prices to be higher this year owing to improving demand and continued supply constraints. The company is also witnessing tightness in labor availability for some positions and container shortages in general to support the increase in backlog. Further, supply headwinds, increased transportation and logistics costs remain headwinds. Investments related to automation are also anticipated to drive corporate costs higher. All of these factors will hurt Astec’s margins this year. Moreover, the company has been selling asphalt plant in certain markets at lower margins, which will weigh on its results. Thus, earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone negative revisions lately. Furthermore, the uncertainty regarding the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a woe.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.74. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

