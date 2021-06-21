Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 25,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

