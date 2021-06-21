Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.