AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $39,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.