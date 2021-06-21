Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 121,153 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

