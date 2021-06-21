Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,181,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

