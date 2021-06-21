Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $160.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

