Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA opened at $369.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.