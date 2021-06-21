Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY opened at $205.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

