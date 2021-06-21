Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.33 on Friday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

