Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

