Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 172.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.38 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

