Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $248.38 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $170.20 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.36.

