Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

