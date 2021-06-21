Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,216 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

