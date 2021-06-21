Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 84.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $16,309,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG opened at $40.00 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.