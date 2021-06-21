Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

